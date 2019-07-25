The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

The RMR Group Inc. ( RMR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RMR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.78, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMR was $49.78, representing a -49.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $98 and a 19.41% increase over the 52 week low of $41.69.

RMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). RMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.74. Zacks Investment Research reports RMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 106.87%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.