The Rising Importance of AI in B2B Payments

Derek Chau is a Partner at Acorn Pacific Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm with a focus on global technology strategies in North America and Asia. Prior to Acorn Pacific, Derek served as an enterprise software executive, M&A specialist, and was a startup founder and angel investor.

The digital payments revolution is well underway, with new providers and innovations in business-to-consumer (B2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) payments emerging constantly. However, there is one key area in which the level of change has not yet matched the other sectors: business-to-business (B2B) payments.

According to CB Insights, B2B payments is poised to be a $20 trillion market by 2020. Several payment processors, including Square and PayPal, as well as numerous fintech startups have set out to diminish the stress and manual processes involved in B2B payments. But why has it taken so long to bring B2B payments into the digital age?

B2B payments often involve analog processes and outdated systems, and are a significant pain point for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which are responsible for 80% of total spending on labor and processing in the US. SMBs spend approximately $2.7 trillion on accounts payable alone; however, new payment technology, most notably artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, have only just begun to eliminate the manual tasks, legacy systems, and other inefficiencies that plague B2B payment interactions. Here’s a look at some of the latest AI-driven trends changing the way SMBs handle B2B payments.

Automating accounts payable

Until recently, businesses have only been able to automate the payment process partially. Many businesses still rely on paper checks and invoices. And while there are countless ways to automate payment processing, there are still a number of manual steps necessary for businesses to file, reconcile, and report payments properly.

Thankfully, true automation in the accounts payable process is on its way. According to a 2018 Paystream Advisors report, the greatest improvement seen by organizations that adopted automation for their accounts payable was a reduction in paper invoice volume. Other benefits included quicker approval of invoices and increased visibility into unpaid invoices.

Automation allows businesses to eliminate many unnecessary steps, drastically reducing the cost and time associated with making and processing payments. Streamlining the payments process with automated tools also helps to reduce the risk of manual errors and handle payments at scale.

Automated systems can handle routine processing, freeing up the financial or accounting departments to handle any one-off issues with invoices or transactions as they arise. SMBs pay anywhere from $16 - $22 to manually process an invoice. According to Goldman Sachs, businesses can cut this cost down to $6-$7 right away by automating their accounts payable.

Improving access to credit

In addition to streamlining accounts payable, automation technology is making it easier for SMBs to receive the financing they need. Approximately 81% of SMB invoices in the US are 30 days past due. What’s more, the average SMB has just 27 days of cash on hand. Unfortunately, many small businesses that apply for funding from banks to help with their cash flows do not receive it.

Traditional financial institutions find it difficult to assess an SMB’s creditworthiness due to a variety of factors, including the difficulty of predicting cash flow, a lack of financial data, and poor credit ratings.

AI-based credit scoring can assess a business for far less than what it could cost to evaluate a potential borrower manually. What’s more, automated tools can eliminate any bias and apply historical data to make a credit decision where traditional financial data may be missing. The result is often a more accurate assessment of an SMB’s creditworthiness and any risks.

Late and overdue payments plague the B2B payments market, but applying automation can help expedite the financing process so more SMBs can pay outstanding invoices on time and better manage their cash flows.

Detecting and preventing fraud

AI and machine learning are the new driving forces behind not only fraud detection, but fraud prevention as well. For most businesses, it’s becoming increasingly challenging to balance external customer expectations with their internal security measures. Between 58% and 68% of respondents in a CFO Insights report stated that transaction security was the most important attribute of a payments solution.

Unite this concern with the fact that at least 78% of B2B businesses have experienced payments fraud, and it’s easy to see the opportunities for machine learning to step in and combat these security threats.

Payment fraud is not just growing but evolving. Invoice redirection fraud is a primary example of the type of fraud that can have damaging effects on a business. A study by Vocalink revealed that at least 25% out of 510 SMEs surveyed had experienced redirect cash transfers, which occurs when businesses are tricked into paying money into a fraudulent account rather than the account of the intended supplier or vendor.

Many fraud solutions already use AI to automate accounts receivable processes and encrypt or secure customer and vendor data. However, the worldwide transition to digital, real-time payments means businesses must work faster to detect fraudulent activity in order to safeguard their operations. More advanced fraud solutions are now integrating machine learning to help identify and evaluate specific risk indicators, as well as uncover any unusual patterns or threats that may otherwise go undetected by a human.

These tools allow for more flexible, real-time payment analysis and predictive detection. And while implementing advanced analytical fraud prevention technology not entirely within reach yet for most small businesses, it’s important for organizations to be aware of potential threats as they evolve and adjust their payment structures accordingly.

The shifting B2B payments landscape

Despite rapid advancements in B2C payments technology over the last several years, innovation in the B2B payments space has been much slower. The volume of transactions, the number of parties involved, and longer payment cycles have all contributed to the slow pace of disruption in B2B payments. In 2016, 51% of B2B payments in the US were still made by checks, according to an AFP Electronic Payments report.

That number is slowly decreasing with the proliferation of digital alternatives, including ACH and EFT transfers. Fintechs are also finding new ways to bring efficiency to B2B payments, with AI technology leading the way. From evaluating a business’ creditworthiness in real-time to fraud prevention, AI has great potential to shift the B2B payments landscape and bring it into the digital era.

By eliminating the many manual payment processes that stifle business growth, SMBs are able to free up time and resources for more important matters. Investor interest in B2B fintechs (which raised more than twice the amount of funding last year compared to 2017) will likely increase as the B2B payments space continues to mature.

Financial institutions and B2B fintechs are increasingly collaborating and forming partnerships to create innovative offers for SMBs that also meet regulatory standards. The results will be better business models and more opportunities for SMBs to automate their processes and reduce costs. And when SMBs operate more efficiently, they’ll also be able to compete more effectively against their larger counterparts.