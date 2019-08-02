The Rate Cut Will Help These Stocks

(New York)

The rate cut is not like investors hoped. While the key rate was cut 25 basis point, it did not come with a wealth of dovish future guidance. Still, the cut is going to make a big impact in certain areas, not the least of which is in growth stocks. Growth stocks are likely to pull further ahead of value stocks as "In an environment where rates indeed go lower, growth stocks are just mathematically worth more", according to MFS strategist Rob Almeida, continuing "So the terminal value for a growth company is higher, because of the discount rate, than it is for a cyclical company".

FINSUM : The truth is that growth stocks have been doing so well because their growth is real and not just financial (just look at P/E ratios versus the Dotcom bubble). The rate cut will help keep the engine going.