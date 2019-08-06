The New Gold Standard: Expanding Access to Precious Metals Data

International trade association LBMA and Nasdaq are working together to give investors greater insight into the precious metals OTC market by providing daily data sets for an expanded array of metals.

The LBMA-i Service now provides exclusive daily market information on platinum and palladium, joining existing data sets for gold and silver. The service, which is available via subscription, offers a series o f report s that are curated to allow market participants to gauge the size and shape of the precious metals market.

"Our collaboration with Nasdaq ensures that all stakeholders and interested parties have access to high-quality data on precious metals on a daily basis," said Ruth Crowell, CEO of LBMA.

The daily reports are based on data traded on trade date plus two days (T+2) basis and cover gold, silver, platinum and palladium. LBMA-i also provides weekly trade data for the same metals across four asset classes, including spots, swaps and forwards, options and lease loan deposits.

LBMA-i began as a joint effort between the LBMA and Simplitium, a subsidiary of Cinnober, which Nasdaq acquired earlier this year. Simplitium launched LBMA-i in January 2017, following recommendations from the Fair and Effective Markets Review (FEMR), which called for greater clarity in financial markets.

"Nasdaq constantly strives to find new ways to make the global market s more accessible to investors," said James McKeone, Head of European Data for Nasdaq's Global Information Services. "By closely collaborating with LBMA on evolving and widening our services and access to unique precious metals market data, we are empowering investors in their decision making and improving the investment experience."

