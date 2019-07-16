Quantcast

The New Fiduciary Rule May Be Stronger Than Expected

(Washington)

Advisors look out, the potentially easy Fiduciary Rule you have been counting on is now seriously in doubt. For several months the consensus view was that the DOL would create a companion rule to the SEC's Best Interest rule, but in a significantly less onerous way than the original Fiduciary Rule. That assumption now looks misguided because DOL chief Acosta has resigned, meaning there will be a major leadership change and a likely revisiting of strategic priorities.

FINSUM : Acosta has been pretty industry friendly, so this review is nerve-racking as there seems to be an equal likelihood of a either a tougher new chief, or a similar/relaxed one.

