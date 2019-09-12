The Microbiome Therapeutic and Diagnostic Market

Markets and Markets published a report on the Human Microbiome Market according to product, application, disease, and research technology. The forecast was nothing short of stunning, with a market valuation of $1731 million within the next eight years (2027). The industry is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. Scientists have been poring over the data, which indicates a growing focus on the value of microbiomes for a wide range of processes, notably developmental and metabolic. Microbiomes are thought to play a big part in a myriad of human conditions, notably inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), heart conditions, and obesity.

Leading the way with human microbiome growth is probiotics, although many other associated market segments contribute enormously to the growth of industry. These include treatments for drugs and diagnostic test kits, foods, medical nutrition, and prebiotics. A growing awareness within the medical community and the population at large indicates the merits of probiotics over antibiotics and conventional medical regimens. Of course, it is the therapeutics components of the Human Microbiome Market which is likely to lead the way by 2022. This encompasses a wide range of treatments for many disorders, illnesses, and diseases. Analysis suggests that Europe (through its intensive research) will lead the way with the biggest share of the worldwide human microbiome market by 2022. Other major geographic regions include North America, Rest of the World, and Asia-Pacific.

Worldwide Demand for Information on Microbiome Testing

Notable advancements in microscopic research vis-a-vis human health have given rise to increased global demand for human microbiome testing. Owing to surging levels of interest, many competitors in the human microbiome market are establishing robust frameworks for growth and expansion. Substantial investment is being funneled towards research and development, clinical trials, and outbound marketing initiatives. Various vendors dominate the scene, notably Biosciences, uBiome Inc, Enterome, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Second Genome, and DuPont, et al.

Many of the aforementioned companies also offer user-friendly microbiome test kits for home-based use. Recently published studies indicate that the human microbiome market could grow at a rate of 9.80% (CAGR) through 2026, with a cumulative value of approximately $1889.9 million in the same year. Multiple advancements in this area have facilitated tremendous interest in human microbiome testing. These include meta-genomics and nextgen sequencing. Widespread GI testing is also fuelling growth in the human microbiome arena. Diseases, illnesses, and ailments related to bowel syndrome disorders, Crohn's disease, and variants of colon cancer are driving growth of this market. Improving healthcare facilities, treatments, screenings, and protocols are ably assisting the growth of the human microbiome market.

The market is segmented according to different components, notably geographic region (North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific), the type of disease (cancer, GI disorders, metabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders, obesity, and diabetes), application (diagnostic or therapeutic), and product (medical foods, supplements, probiotics, and prebiotics). It is worth pointing out that the analysis indicates cancer is less a factor than IBS, Crohn's disease and related ailments in terms of the human microbiome market. Such is the efficaciousness of these new testing applications that invasive procedures like colonoscopies for screening for colorectal cancer could be supplemented or replaced by testing rice-sized fecal samples.

Notable Market Research Statistics

$1.13 billion in 2018 – the global microbiome, therapeutic and diagnostic market valuation

– the global microbiome, therapeutic and diagnostic market valuation 03% CAGR – compound annual growth rate through 2023

– compound annual growth rate through 2023 $2.7 billion – market valuation by 2023

– market valuation by 2023 Key therapeutic areas – skin disorders, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, metabolic, cancer, neurological

Europe and North America Jockeying for Position with Human Microbiome Testing

Certain studies indicate Europe will dominate the market heading forward, while others point to the North American market retaining the lion's share of R&D, testing, analysis, and public interest. Indeed, the US and Canada dominate in terms of the variety of products available to consumers in this area. Particular attention is paid to the NIH human microbiome project in the US, making this market a key player in the global industry. This invariably leads to a strong understanding of genome sequencing and metagenomic sequencing.

Such is the level of advancement currently dominating this field that researchers, scientists, and biologists have created bacteria capable of performing specific physiologic functions as they combat rare disorders in human hosts. Research and Markets (a global market research store) has found that approximately 30% of mortality is due to cardiovascular disease, while other issues like obesity, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension contribute enormously to mortality. While the science is developing at breakneck speed, labs are urging users to adopt a holistic approach to human microbiome testing and research, in consultation with general practitioners and healthcare providers.