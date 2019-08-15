The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF (Symbol: QLD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $102.41 per unit.

With QLD trading at a recent price near $90.89 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.67% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QLD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: LBTYA), ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML), and PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR). Although LBTYA has traded at a recent price of $26.08/share, the average analyst target is 21.40% higher at $31.66/share. Similarly, ASML has 13.91% upside from the recent share price of $208.72 if the average analyst target price of $237.75/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PCAR to reach a target price of $71.90/share, which is 13.51% above the recent price of $63.34. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LBTYA, ASML, and PCAR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF QLD $90.89 $102.41 12.67% LBTYA $26.08 $31.66 21.40% ASML Holding NV ASML $208.72 $237.75 13.91% PACCAR Inc. PCAR $63.34 $71.90 13.51%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

