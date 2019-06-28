The Math Shows JKL Can Go To $155

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $154.89 per unit.

With JKL trading at a recent price near $135.19 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.57% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of JKL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD), Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK), and Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO). Although JELD has traded at a recent price of $20.92/share, the average analyst target is 19.16% higher at $24.93/share. Similarly, CWK has 17.83% upside from the recent share price of $17.68 if the average analyst target price of $20.83/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting KRO to reach a target price of $17.67/share, which is 16.07% above the recent price of $15.22. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JELD, CWK, and KRO:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF JKL $135.19 $154.89 14.57% JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD $20.92 $24.93 19.16% Cushman & Wakefield PLC CWK $17.68 $20.83 17.83% Kronos Worldwide Inc KRO $15.22 $17.67 16.07%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

