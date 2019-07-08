The Market Says Trump Will Be Re-elected

(Washington)

Donald Trump's surprise victory in 2016 was preceded by a nice run-up in markets, and the same thing seems to be happening right now. The market's continued rise appears to point to an underlying confidence in the economy, and the more it goes up, the more out-of-touch Democrats' negative attacks on the US economy and society may seem to voters. "The markets are starting to embrace the idea that Trump wins reelection. Most of the people in the markets don't like him personally, but they like his policies", said a veteran fund manager at AGF investments.

FINSUM : We have to agree with the assessment that a continued rise in the economy and markets would not be favorable to Democrats' chances.