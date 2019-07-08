Quantcast

The Market Says Trump Will Be Re-elected

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
The Market Says Trump Will Be Re-elected

(Washington)

Donald Trump's surprise victory in 2016 was preceded by a nice run-up in markets, and the same thing seems to be happening right now. The market's continued rise appears to point to an underlying confidence in the economy, and the more it goes up, the more out-of-touch Democrats' negative attacks on the US economy and society may seem to voters. "The markets are starting to embrace the idea that Trump wins reelection. Most of the people in the markets don't like him personally, but they like his policies", said a veteran fund manager at AGF investments.

FINSUM : We have to agree with the assessment that a continued rise in the economy and markets would not be favorable to Democrats' chances.

  • stocks
  • S&P 500
  • Trump
  • election
  • democrats
  • 2020

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Politics


More from FINSUM

Subscribe





Contributor:

FINSUM













Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar