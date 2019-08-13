The Last Time Inversion Was In The News, It Didn't Worry Me; It Does Now

Yield-curve inversion is back in the news. At the end of last year, inversion talk was everywhere after the 5-Year yield fell below that of the 2-Year Treasury. That was seen then as a worrying sign, but many, including me, cautioned not to read too much into that, for several reasons (which you can read at that linked post).

Anyway, that 2s-5s inversion is still with us and yesterday, the yield on the 10-Year T-Note fell to the point where it was only a small fraction of a percentage point above the 2-Year, indicating that a 2s-10s inversion is imminent.

The reasons that reassured back in December are looking less reassuring now, and history suggests that the market is now truly signaling a recession.

The first reason I was not worried back then was because the Fed’s post-recession actions distorted the bond market to such an extent that market-driven interest rate moves could have easily been about something other than what conventional wisdom said they would be.

If that had been the case though, the inversion would not have progressed out the curve and it would have been short-lived.

The second was that, when I wrote that article, underlying economic data and corporate earnings were both strong, and those things are more reliable drivers of stocks than anything, at least in the medium term.

In the current environment though, with job growth inevitably slowing as we hit full employment, GDP growth remaining stubbornly and disappointingly around the 2.5% level, and with earnings falling year over year for the second straight quarter, things don’t look so rosy.

Last, and by no means least, while yield-curve inversion has been a fairly reliable indicator of recession in the past, it is not infallible. There have been a couple of occasions when yields have inverted, then recovered quite quickly and no economic downturn has resulted.

The key word here is "quickly," and after eight months of short end inversion and with low yields moving further out the curve, this doesn’t look like one of those times.

That, however, does not mean that stocks are about to collapse. Every post-war recession has been preceded by inversion, but the average time between the curve flipping and the start of negative economic growth is around fourteen months.

That was another thing that I mentioned back in December, and because of it I suggested viewing the selling presented a buying opportunity. That turned out pretty well:

Once again though, this time is different.

The 2s-5s inversion may have looked significant, but most traders look more at the relationship between 2 Year and 10 Year Treasuries. If the current trend continues and those two maturities invert, it could easily become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

It will trigger selling, which would create a negative wealth effect and dent the somewhat fragile confidence of not just traders, but also CEOs and consumers.

This would come at a time when the trade war with China remains unresolved, and equities are close to record highs. Both make increasing downward momentum much more likely during a fall. At some point, stocks will look cheap, but if the current selling continues, that point could be some way off.

Of course, if you are investing with a time horizon that is measured in decades, the best thing to do is to just sit it out. If anything, if stocks do fall significantly, you should consider temporarily increasing your regular investments.

From a long-term perspective it is always better to buy on a drop.

If you are a shorter-term investor or have a more active approach to your portfolio, you may want to consider the strategies that I outlined yesterday for dealing with volatility.

In either case, forewarned is forearmed to some extent, and a logical read of the market signals and economic conditions suggest that you prepare yourself for some tough times ahead.