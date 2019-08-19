The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.41, the dividend yield is 6.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KHC was $25.41, representing a -58.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.68 and a 2.11% increase over the 52 week low of $24.89.

KHC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ). Zacks Investment Research reports KHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -23.11%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.