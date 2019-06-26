The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Joint Corp. (JYNT) closed at $17.50, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JYNT as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.08 million, up 46.6% from the prior-year quarter.

JYNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $46.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +425% and +45.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JYNT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.15% lower within the past month. JYNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JYNT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 84.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.89, which means JYNT is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, JYNT's PEG ratio is currently 8.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.