Silver Spike Acquisition ( SSPKU ) raised $250 million this past week, the year's third blank check company targeting the cannabis industry. The SPAC is led by Scott Gordon, Chairman of cannabis-focused investment firm Egg Rock Holdings and a former portfolio manager at Taconic Capital.
Silver Spike follows two other 2019 blank checks, Tuscan Holdings Corp ( THCBU ) and Tuscan Holdings Corp II ( THCAU ), which earlier this year raised $240 million and $150 million, respectively. Stephen Vogel, a blank check veteran, serves as Chairman and CEO of both companies. In 2018, one cannabis SPAC went public: MTech Acquisition raised $50 million, and earlier this year acquired a cannabis compliance platform and changed its name to Akerna ( KERN ).
The cannabis industry is a ripe target for SPACs. Following Canada's legalization of recreational use last year, and legalization in a number of states in the US, many entrepreneurs forming marijuana start-ups. Yet, American banks have been reluctant to lend to cannabis companies due to US regulations. SPACs offer an alternative means of financing.
The article The IPO Market Hands Cannabis its Third Blank Check
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.