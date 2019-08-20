The IPO Market Hands Cannabis its Third Blank Check

Silver Spike Acquisition ( SSPKU ) raised $250 million this past week, the year's third blank check company targeting the cannabis industry. The SPAC is led by Scott Gordon, Chairman of cannabis-focused investment firm Egg Rock Holdings and a former portfolio manager at Taconic Capital.



Silver Spike follows two other 2019 blank checks, Tuscan Holdings Corp ( THCBU ) and Tuscan Holdings Corp II ( THCAU ), which earlier this year raised $240 million and $150 million, respectively. Stephen Vogel, a blank check veteran, serves as Chairman and CEO of both companies. In 2018, one cannabis SPAC went public: MTech Acquisition raised $50 million, and earlier this year acquired a cannabis compliance platform and changed its name to Akerna ( KERN ).



The cannabis industry is a ripe target for SPACs. Following Canada's legalization of recreational use last year, and legalization in a number of states in the US, many entrepreneurs forming marijuana start-ups. Yet, American banks have been reluctant to lend to cannabis companies due to US regulations. SPACs offer an alternative means of financing.





