The investing implications of UK political upheaval

We identified geopolitical risk as the key market driver in the second half of 2019 in our midyear investment outlook . The UK is the latest example, where deep divisions over a potential Brexit have unsettled the political landscape, paving the way for a broader set of potential outcomes. This could over time become a bigger worry for investors and businesses, in our view. We provide our take on the implications. The UK parliament returned from recess early last week to upheaval, as lawmakers sought to force UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to back down from his pledge to take the UK out of the European Union (EU) if no deal is reached by the October 31 deadline. That kicked off perhaps the most eventful week in British politics since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. Recent UK political upheavals have been reflected in a volatile pound, with the currency nearing multi-decade lows early last week before rebounding sharply. See the chart above. We see further volatility ahead as UK political turmoil is likely to persist, with potential for fundamental realignments in the UK's political landscape. Other markets have been taking their cues from sterling, with the prospect of a weak currency leading investors to price in sustained higher inflation in the UK.

A wider array of outcomes

Bottom line