The importance of income today (and our bond market views)

Central banks are shifting toward monetary easing, as they seek to cushion a global growth slowdown sparked by rising trade tensions. This policy pivot should extend the long expansion, we believe, creating a supportive backdrop for income-generating assets. We see income, or carry, as the key driver of bond market returns in today's low-for-long world, as we write in our new Fixed income strategy All about income . The Federal Reserve now looks ready to trim rates as insurance against any slowdown. Yet with a recession unlikely, we believe markets are counting on too many Fed rate cuts and could be disappointed. We see the Fed likely cutting rates as insurance against escalating trade conflicts, but failing to deliver on the four quarter-point rate cuts through 2020 that markets were recently pricing in. In contrast, we expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to meet - or even exceed - stimulus expectations. ECB President Mario Draghi looks set to commit the central bank to more stimulus in his final months in office before a successor takes the reins in November. We expect ECB measures in the form of both deeper negative interest rates and more quantitative easing as a result. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is mulling more stimulus measures on top of its mega asset purchases, as inflation shows no sign of reaching target and the yen has remained strong. This dovish pivot by central banks and a slowing, but growing economy, bode well for income-seeking investors, in our view. Bond yields' recent plunge has created challenges for investors in an already yield-starved world. With geopolitical crosscurrents and policy at the ready for easing, stability in yields is our base case for global fixed income for the months ahead. We are overall more positive on credit markets, where valuations still look decent. Credit yields have fallen to the bottom of recent ranges, driven by the decline in government bond yields and tightening yield spreads. See the Income wanted chart below. Yet spreads still leave some cushion against the risk of rising rates. At the same time that we see central banks' dovish pivot extending the long expansion, we have downgraded our global growth outlook as trade disputes stoke greater macro uncertainty. We expect U.S. growth to cool to around trend-like levels just below a 2% annual rate. The eurozone is steadying after last year's abrupt slowdown. China's growth is finding its footing but looks to be at risk of staying sluggish due to the tariff fallout. In the near term, tariffs and the uncertainty around trade policy could deliver a one-off boost to prices, damage business confidence, and discourage capital spending. This comes at a time when our Inflation GPS already points to upside risk in U.S. inflation in coming months.

