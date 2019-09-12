The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For SPXT

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (Symbol: SPXT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $61.20 per unit.

With SPXT trading at a recent price near $55.78 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.73% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPXT's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), and Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG). Although TTWO has traded at a recent price of $122.62/share, the average analyst target is 12.06% higher at $137.41/share. Similarly, SWK has 10.39% upside from the recent share price of $147.17 if the average analyst target price of $162.46/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HOG to reach a target price of $39.38/share, which is 10.29% above the recent price of $35.70. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TTWO, SWK, and HOG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF SPXT $55.78 $61.20 9.73% Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO $122.62 $137.41 12.06% Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK $147.17 $162.46 10.39% Harley-Davidson Inc HOG $35.70 $39.38 10.29%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

