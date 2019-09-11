The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. ( THG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased THG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that THG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $132.61, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THG was $132.61, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.49 and a 26.79% increase over the 52 week low of $104.59.

THG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). THG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.97. Zacks Investment Research reports THG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.77%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to THG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL )

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF ( JHSC )

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF ( SPSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an decrease of -1.17% over the last 100 days. JKL has the highest percent weighting of THG at 0.9%.