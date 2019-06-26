The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

The Hackett Group, Inc. ( HCKT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HCKT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCKT was $16.34, representing a -28.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.84 and a 7.78% increase over the 52 week low of $15.16.

HCKT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). HCKT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports HCKT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.41%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCKT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.