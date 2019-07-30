The Great American Car Recession Has Begun

Quantcast

(Detroit)

By all accounts, the US car industry should be doing well. Vehicles sales have been good, unemployment is low, and gas is cheap. However, US car companies are closing factories and laying off workers and acting like we are in a big recession. Why? The answer is that their product mix and manufacturing capabilities are seriously out of touch with the market. In particular, they have far too much sedan manufacturing infrastructure in a market that no longer has much use for sedans. This is a huge problem because overcapacity is what doomed car companies in the last recession.

FINSUM : The good thing here is that the car companies are trying to be proactive in adjusting their facilities ahead of a broader downturn. However, closing factories and laying off workers following such a good run is getting a lot of negative political attention.

