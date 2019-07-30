The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( GT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.83, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GT was $13.83, representing a -45.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.41 and a 10.11% increase over the 52 week low of $12.56.

GT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). GT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports GT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -29.14%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.