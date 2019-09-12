The GDL Fund (GDL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

The GDL Fund ( GDL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GDL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GDL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.39, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDL was $9.39, representing a -3.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.72 and a 9.95% increase over the 52 week low of $8.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,