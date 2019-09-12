The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust ( GRX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.68, the dividend yield is 5.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRX was $10.68, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.15 and a 21.92% increase over the 52 week low of $8.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.