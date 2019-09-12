The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust ( GGO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.13, the dividend yield is 5.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGO was $15.13, representing a -19.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.91 and a 13% increase over the 52 week low of $13.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.