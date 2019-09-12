The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust (GLU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust ( GLU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 145th quarter that GLU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.1, the dividend yield is 6.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLU was $18.1, representing a -10.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.31 and a 20.43% increase over the 52 week low of $15.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.