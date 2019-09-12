Quantcast

The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust (GLU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

The Gabelli Global Utility and Income Trust ( GLU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 145th quarter that GLU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.1, the dividend yield is 6.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLU was $18.1, representing a -10.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.31 and a 20.43% increase over the 52 week low of $15.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: GLU


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?