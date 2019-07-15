The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust ( GDV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GDV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that GDV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.17, the dividend yield is 5.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDV was $22.17, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.30 and a 31.03% increase over the 52 week low of $16.92.

