The Focus Shift in Apple (AAPL)’s Earnings Makes the Report Better than It First Appears

Apple (AAPL) released third-quarter results after the bell yesterday, and they beat expectations for both revenue and EPS. That is good news, of course, but it is nothing new for Apple, nor is it particularly noteworthy in an earnings season that has seen over three-quarters of S&P 500 companies recording beats. Still, the stock reacted positively, jumping around $8, or four percent. That reaction was not really about the headline numbers — it had more to do with the details in the report. Those details, along with an upcoming major catalyst, suggest that even after the initial jump, AAPL is a long-term buy.

What became clear as the finer points of the quarter’s results became known, and particularly during the earnings call for analysts that followed the release of the report, was that, while the results could be viewed as mixed, the overarching story was the triumph over adversity.

The most significant headwind came from the strong dollar. Forex had, according to CEO Tim Cook in his opening remarks on the call, a negative impact of around 3%, or over $1 billion, on the reported sales number. Revenue from both iPhone sales and the increasingly important services sector fell short of expectations, but that not by much in either case, so on a constant currency basis could be viewed as being positives.

I have in the past been, and will no doubt in the future, be dismissive of that as an excuse for corporations that miss on earnings. It is a fact of life that currencies fluctuate, and when mentioned by executives, it is usually a one-way street – rarely does a company say that good results were down to positive currency trends. Add in the fact that it is possible to insure against forex moves by hedging and fixed-rate contracts, and the dollar usually looks like an excuse, not a reason.

Still, in this case, it does suggest that Apple managed last quarter to arrest the decline in iPhone sales, the biggest thing that has led to the stock staying well below the highs from the end of last year. That is important, because there is an approaching change that will boost phone sales, and ex-iPhone revenue grew by an impressive 17% overall.

By now, most people have heard of 5G, and are aware that it is coming soon to a tower near you. Major network and service changes such as that represents are often a double-edged sword for consumers. They result in improved service and capabilities but necessitate a phone upgrade to get the most out of them. Apple stands to benefit from that massively. Their issues with the iPhone have not been about their competitive performance, but consumer behavior. The iPhone still dominates the market for new phones, but that market is shrinking as people hold onto their phones for longer. A significant change like 5G will reverse that trend. Cook played down the immediate potential of the shift on the earnings call, saying that it will have only a long-term impact, but from an investor’s perspective, that is the point.

So, with the weak phone market looking likely to improve, we can shift our attention to other areas of growth.

Services may have missed expectations, but still showed a healthy 13% improvement. Apple TV subscribers grew by around 40%, and there were other signs of growth in those buying into the ecosystem. That bodes well for the future, and there are other revenue opportunities coming in services, most notably the launch of the Apple Card in August. Even incremental growth in services revenue can have a big long-term effect. Unlike the one-off nature of phone sales, subscription revenues are sticky and cumulative.

One could make a case that this was only a so-so quarter for Apple. Yes, they beat expectations on the headline numbers, but they also missed in a couple of significant areas. That, however, is the view based on what has been. If you look at what is to come, things look a lot more positive. That is the opposite of what has been troubling Apple for some time now.

The chart above shows that the stock has surged on each of the last three earnings reports, based on good news from the preceding quarter. Each time though, worry about the future has brought AAPL back down. This report, on the other hand, was about the future. It showed an arrested decline in iPhone sales, solid growth in recurring revenue, and it hinted at a major, sustainable growth catalyst in 5G. That is why the stock surged and is the reason why that upward momentum can be maintained this time.