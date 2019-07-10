The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

The First of Long Island Corporation ( FLIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FLIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.67, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLIC was $21.67, representing a -16.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.85 and a 23.62% increase over the 52 week low of $17.53.

FLIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.44%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.