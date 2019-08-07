The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

The First Bancshares, Inc. ( FBMS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.88, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBMS was $31.88, representing a -26.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.53 and a 14.49% increase over the 52 week low of $27.85.

FBMS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FBMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports FBMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 23.36%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.