The Fedex Amazon Breakup is a Big Opportunity

Fedex and Amazon are in the middle of an ugly spot. Anyone paying attention over the last few years will be aware of the "frenemy" relationship between Amazon and logistics providers, as the company offers a lot of business but hammers margins and is stealing away business with its own shipping network. Well, Fedex finally said enough is enough and decided against renewing its ground shipping contract with Amazon. Therein lies opportunity, however, as it should offer UPS a lot more business.

FINSUM : This is a bold move by Fedex. We expect it will hit revenue slightly, but probably not wound profits too badly. It could give UPS and USPS a boost.

