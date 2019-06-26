The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

The Ensign Group, Inc. ( ENSG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ENSG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.57, the dividend yield is .34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENSG was $56.57, representing a -3.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.35 and a 63.07% increase over the 52 week low of $34.69.

ENSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) and Fresenius Medical Care Corporation ( FMS ). ENSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ENSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.74%, compared to an industry average of 17.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENSG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF ( PSCH )

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF ( JSML )

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNSC )

ProShares Trust ( SMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSML with an increase of 4.84% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of ENSG at 3.4%.