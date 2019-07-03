The Earnings Recession May Cause a Bear Market

(New York)

Earnings recessions don't always hurt that much, but they don't help. Just look at the 2015-2016 period, when earnings didn't perform well. Markets didn't lose much, but they were mostly flat. Now we are re-entering that paradigm, as many companies are cutting earnings and it looks like the firs t earnings recession in three years is coming. Earnings are very likely to fall in the second quarter, with average analyst estimates calling for a nearly 3% decline across the board. So far, 20 of the S&P 500's companies have reported and the avera ge earnings fall has been 15%.

FINSUM : A bigger than expected decline in earnings could seriously change the risk-reward outlook of markets. This seems like an important risk right now.