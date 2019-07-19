The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 22, 2019

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ( COO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that COO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of COO was $331.91, representing a -3.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $343.33 and a 45.16% increase over the 52 week low of $228.65.

COO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Alcon Inc. ( ALC ) and National Vision Holdings, Inc. ( EYE ). COO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.57. Zacks Investment Research reports COO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.