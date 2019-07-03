The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

The Community Financial Corporation ( TCFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TCFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TCFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.51, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCFC was $33.51, representing a -9.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.09 and a 26.6% increase over the 52 week low of $26.47.

TCFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). TCFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TCFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.