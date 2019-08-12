The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated ( CAKE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.05, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAKE was $40.05, representing a -28.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.63 and a 0.63% increase over the 52 week low of $39.80.

CAKE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). CAKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CAKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.85%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAKE Dividend History page.