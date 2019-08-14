The Charles Schwab Corporation's 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 8/16/19, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: SCHW.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of SCHW.PRC's recent share price of $27.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of SCHW.PRC to trade 1.38% lower - all else being equal - when SCHW.PRC shares open for trading on 8/16/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.53%, which compares to an average yield of 5.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRC shares, versus SCHW:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C :
In Wednesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: SCHW.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are off about 3%.
