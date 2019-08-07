The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.41, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHW was $39.41, representing a -25.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.70 and a 4.18% increase over the 52 week low of $37.83.

SCHW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and CME Group Inc. ( CME ). SCHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.39%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCHW as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI )

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (TETF)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF ( EQRR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TETF with an increase of 6.49% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of SCHW at 4.19%.