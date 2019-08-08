The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

The Carlyle Group L.P. ( CG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 126.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.46, the dividend yield is 7.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CG was $23.46, representing a -9.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.99 and a 55.47% increase over the 52 week low of $15.09.

CG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). CG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports CG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -37.14%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CG as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( GOAU )

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF ( PSP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an increase of 29.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CG at 4.22%.