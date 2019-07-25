The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 29.73% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.24, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BX was $49.24, representing a -0.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.45 and a 83.18% increase over the 52 week low of $26.88.

BX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ( AMP ). BX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports BX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.43%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

