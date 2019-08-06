The Biggest Drop Since 2018

(New York)

Markets took a nosedive yesterday. Last week was bad, but yesterday's falls were so steep they amounted to about as much as all of last week. All fears over rates and the trade war came to a head when Trump labeled China a currency manipulator. The S&P 500 fell about 3%, meaning the total decline in the index since last week is around 6%. The Dow lost 760 points. The losses amounted to the worst single day drop since early 2018.

FINSUM : The "currency manipulator" claim is largely symbolic. While it certainly won't help a deal get done, it is hard to see it having a tangible outcome. This seems like a lot of pent-up market anxiety manifesting itself.