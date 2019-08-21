The Big Equity Market Risk No One is Pricing

(New York)

What is the biggest risk to the equity market right now. Is it a recession? Is it a trade war? Neither, it is something much more mundane-earnings, at least according to John Hancock Investment Management. Analysts, and the market by extension, are expecting big earnings growth in 2020. And we mean big-the average analyst estimate for S&P 500 earnings growth is 10.5%. That seems like a huge number given tha t earnings growth in 2019 is set to be only 1%, and has been flat for a couple of quarters. It is made even more unrealistic by the direction of the economy. John Hancock says that defensive sectors like utilities, pipelines, and electricity grids should hold up best in the possibly forthcoming recession.

FINSUM : 10.5% earnings growth in 2020 sounds frankly laughable right now. That said, the market can adjust to these kind of expectations fairly fluidly, so a downturn in expectations may not wound equities all that much.