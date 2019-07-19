Quantcast

The Best Way to Play Small Caps

(New York)

Small caps socks are having a rough year relative to the S&P 500. The Russell 2000 is up 15%, but behind the 19% gain of large caps. However, one area of small caps is doing great-momentum small caps, which are ahead of even their large cap cousins. Funds like the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ( DWAS ), are up 26% this year through Wednesday. The fund aims to match the performance of the best 10% of stocks in the Russell 2000. Speaking broadly on the performance, the head of research at Nasdaq Dorset Wright says "Momentum can thrive in a market where you have a wide range of dispersions, and that's especially true in the small-cap space, where you can have a big difference between the best and worst performers".

FINSUM : There is a quite a variance in performance and financial conditions of small cap companies, and given the prevailing environment, that is creating highly differential results, which is great for momentum funds.

