The Best to Asset Classes to Play the Inversion

(New York)

Rates are looking likely to head sharply lower, and the inversion does not seem likely to abate. Since the Fed's 25 bp cut a few weeks ago, markets and the economy's outlook have moved sharply lower. This will likely lead to several cuts over the next year. According, what is the best way to play this big change? Two asset classes that fit the bill are gold and dividend stocks /funds. Gold thrives when there are worries about the economy and when rates are falling, so this is a perfect environment for the metal. Throw in the fact that it has been in a bear market for years and you also have valuation on your side. Dividend stocks look likely to do well because they tend to rise as rates fall. Additionally, the sharp drop in long-term yields means a 2% yielding stock looks incredibly more attractive than it did a year ago.

FINSUM : Gold seems to have a lot of momentum and valuation is on its side, but dividend funds seem like a really good bet to us.