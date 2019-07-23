The Best of the FAANG and FAANG-Lite Earnings Charts

This is a fun week during earnings season.

Over 700 companies are set to report including 3 of the FAANG stocks, several social media stocks, top restaurant and consumer names as well as companies with the bes t earnings charts on Wall Street.

If you love earnings season, this is the week for you.

It's non-stop action.

However, not all companies are created equal when it comes to earnings beats and misses. It's not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for several years.

Are there any FAANG or social media stocks that are doing it?

What to Look for in the FAANG and FAANG-Lite Earnings Charts

1. Snap Inc. SNAP is in the running as it has only missed once since its 2017 IPO. The shares apparently have bottomed out in 2018 as this has been on of the hottest stocks this year. Shares are up 156% year-to-date. Can it keep this rally going?

2. Facebook FB is coming off a big earnings miss last quarter after sporting a solid track record since 2016. Wall Street hasn't minded, though, as shares are up 54% year-to-date and are threatening to break out to new all-time highs again. Will it do it?

3. Amazon AMZN has beat 7 quarters in a row and shares are back near all-time highs. It's all about AWS and the cloud. Could it break out to new highs on another earnings beat?

4. Alphabet GOOGL has put together 5 beats in a row which is saying something because it's earnings track record hasn't ever been good. Shares have been weak recently and are up just 8% year-to-date. Will this report give them a much-needed boost?

5. Twitter TWTR has the best record of them all. It hasn't missed since Zacks data began in 2016. That's impressive. Shares are up 32% year-to-date but the stock has never had the fan-love of some of the others on this list. Will another beat change that?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of FB, AMZN, GOOGL in her personal portfolio.]

