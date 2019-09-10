The Best Mutual Funds Might Not Be from Vanguard

(New York)

Vanguard is a pretty tough firm to beat in the mutual fund space. Their sterling reputation is hard to top, and no one seems to outdo them in the asset class. However, there may be a viable competitor: boutique manager Dodge & Cox. In fact, the fund manager just got ranked first out of 150 mutual fund companies by Morningstar. The rankings are based "on a variety of factors, including analyst fund ratings, expense ratios, and corporate stewardship". Perhaps most importantly for investors, almost all Dodge & Cox mutual funds beat their category averages over the last decade.

FINSUM : Dodge & Cox has outperformed Vanguard in many ways, though obviously Vanguard can offer lower costs than anyone else. In many cases, though, performance has been good enough to more than account for the difference in fees.