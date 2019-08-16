Quantcast

The Best ETFs to Beat the Yield Curve

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(New York)

The inverted yield curve has investors feeling down on their luck at the moment. What is the best way to play the turmoil and volatility? The answer may be in two seemingly unlikely places. The first is in energy ETFs, especially oil. Energy stocks have traditionally done very well during inverted yield curves, so an ETF like XLE seems like a good bet right now. Additionally, tech ETFs such as Vanguard's VGT could be a good play, according to Bloomberg. Tech has often done well during inversions in the past.

FINSUM : Recommending a tech ETF right now is the height of contrarianism. Tech is basically caught in the middle of the trade war, and frankly, seems like a bad buy.

