The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

The Bank of Princeton ( BPRN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.02, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPRN was $27.02, representing a -20.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.94 and a 0.93% increase over the 52 week low of $26.77.

BPRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BPRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -20.09%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

