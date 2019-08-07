The Bancorp (TBBK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.09, changing hands as low as $9.08 per share. The Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TBBK's low point in its 52 week range is $7.64 per share, with $10.87 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.23.
