The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

The Andersons, Inc. ( ANDE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ANDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ANDE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.33, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANDE was $27.33, representing a -34.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.70 and a 4.75% increase over the 52 week low of $26.09.

ANDE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) and Altria Group ( MO ). ANDE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANDE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.