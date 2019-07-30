The AES Corporation (AES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

The AES Corporation ( AES ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.137 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.06, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AES was $17.06, representing a -7.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.52 and a 31.23% increase over the 52 week low of $13.

AES is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). AES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports AES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.86%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AES as a top-10 holding:

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OMFL )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund ( MOM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFL with an increase of 8.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AES at 0.65%.