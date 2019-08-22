By Michael Foster

The most reliable recession indicator in the world just flashed redaEUR"and itaEURtms actually setting us up for 33%+ gains in the next two years.

A contradiction? Sure sounds like it.

But history tells us we can expect a fast return like this when the economy and stock market look exactly like they do right now.

IaEURtmve got two ways for you to grab a piece of the action, one of which even hands us a growing 7% cash dividend.

And when I say aEURoegrowing,aEUR I mean it: this already-huge cash stream has grown 96% in the last 15 years, and itaEURtms backed by the strongest stocks in America (IaEURtmm talking about the 30 names on the Dow Jones Industrial Average), so thereaEURtms plenty more to come.

More on this cash-rich fund shortly. First, we need to talk about the aEURoerecession signalaEUR everyoneaEURtms panicking about.

Recession Alert: Red

That would be the yield curve, which just aEURoeinvertedaEUR for the first time since 2007. This means the 2-year Treasury was briefly yielding more than the 10-year Treasury: